'Little Rascals' famed actress Betsy Gay passes away at age of 69

Betsy Gay appeared in several 1930s projects including 'Our Gang,' 'The Little Rascals' and others

A former child star, Betsy Gay, breathed her last at the age of 96. 

The deceased actress' close pal, Robert Satterfield, turned to his Facebook handle on Friday, June 13, to make the somber announcement, confirming the death of the legendary artist.

He penned a brief statement, "I am so sorry to report my friend Elizabeth Cashen passed away yesterday in Bakersfield, CA. Elizabeth was better known as a child actress and singer Betsy Gay, February 2, 1929-June 13, 2025."

According to Variety, the departed soul appeared in the iconic 1930s series before it was renamed The Little Rascals.

Betsy was later cast in the Our Gang series at the beginning of her career back in the 1930s as Effie, the girlfriend of Alfalfa, until 1938. 

As per multiple media reports, the passed-away actress made appearances in several projects, including Our Gang Follies of 1938 and Came the Brawn as part of the group.

She also joined The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, At the Circus, and Mystery Plane's cast in her early career.

Hillbilly Music's biography claimed that Betsy worked in more than 40 films until she turned 13 years old. 

In addition to their acting journey, she was also recognized for her contributions to the music industry, as she performed alongside Stuart Hamblen and his Lucky Stars in the 1940s.

Betsy Gay suffers how many kids? 

For those unaware, Betsy Gay suffered five children, Mimi, Gigi, Tommy, Suzy, and Cathy, whom she shares with her husband, Thomas Cashen.

As of now, the deceased actress' kids have not revealed the further details of her funeral.  

