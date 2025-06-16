Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon surprises fans with unexpected on-set visitor: Watch

'The Morning Show' actress posts delightful behind-the-scenes video in new Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Reese Witherspoon surprises fans with unexpected on-set visitor: Watch


It was a joyful family day on set for Reese Witherspoon!

On Monday, June 14, the 49-year-old American actress and film producer turned to her official Instagram account to share a delightful behind-the-scenes video from her filming day.

She surprised her fans by welcoming an unexpected visitor on set and penned in the caption, “Nothing better than when a set day feels like a family day!”

The Morning Show starlet’s filming day turned into a family affair when her niece, Abby James, paid her a visit.

Recorded by Abby, the video opened with a heartwarming photo of the aunt-niece duo, which then transitioned into a vlog featuring several BTS moments from the set.

“Hi. I’m Abby James, Reese’s niece. Come spend a day on set!” she stated while beginning the video.

The actress’s niece then provided a brief introduction of herself and the reason behind visiting her aunt on-set, sharing, “I’m a film production student in college and so I always love learning from professionals, especially when it’s my Aunt Reese.”

In the video, Abby filmed the Friends starlet getting ready for the shoot and also recorded several other heartwarming moments featuring Reese having fun on set.

Fans’ reaction to the post:

Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “I love love love love love this!!! How cool to work and learn from one of Hollywood's schweetest stars. This just fills my heart..for both of you! Im sure she loves having you there!!!”

“Sweet!” another gushed.

A third admired, “so very special nothing like family.”

Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming show:

Reese Witherspoon is currently filming an upcoming comedy television series, Elle, which is a prequel to her Legally Blonde franchise.

The actress also serves as the executive producer of the show.

