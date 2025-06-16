Britney Spears beams with delight in Church day selfie with son Jayden

Britney Spears is radiating joy due to son Jayden’s presence!
The Criminal singer took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15, to share a sweet photo and clip of her with son Jayden.
In the photo and clip, the mother-son duo could be seen standing close to each other in front of a balcony, with Jayden holding up a phone to take the mirror selfie.
“Went to church today!!! Sang and praised !!!” Spears wrote in the caption.
While Spears looked happier than ever in the photo and video, she kept her comment section close to avoid unnecessary hate and public scrutiny, which she has been victim of since past many years.
According to sources, The Toxic singer and Jayden reunited at her Los Angeles home in November 2024 and since then, the pair have been enjoying hanging out together.
About Britney Spears relation with kids
Britney Spears is a mother to two children, sons Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
The boys live with Kevin and his now wife Victoria Prince, and their two children, Peyton and Jordan, in Hawaii after relocating there in 2023.
Despite their long distance, Spears has been working on her relationship with sons as they were not on the best of terms previously.