Will Smith reveals reason for turning down Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Inception’ role

Will Smith turned down Leonardo DiCaprio all-time hit flick Inception and the reason is very relatable.
During a recent interview with radio station Kiss Xtra, the 56-year-old actor revealed the hilarious reason behind not doing Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi heist flick.
According to the Pursuit of Happyness actor, the legendary writer-director originally eyed him for the lead role in his 2010’s Inception but Smith turned it down as he didn't really grasp the plot.
"I don't think I've ever even said it publicly before, and I'm gonna say it because we are opening up to one another: Chris Nolan brought me Inception first, and I didn't get it. I've never said that out loud,” Smith told the interviewer.
Talking about passing on both Inception and 1999's The Matrix, the Bad Boys star added, "Now that I think about it, it's those movies that go into those alternate realities — they don't pitch well."
"But I am hurt by [passing on] those two," he admitted.
Inception was eventually passed on to Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the role a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets.
About ‘Inception’
Inception is a sci-fi thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.
The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine, was released in 2010 and became an instant hit.