Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West 

Kim Kardashian is celebrating the 12th birthday of her eldest daughter, North West, with a heartwarming tribute.
The mom-of-four shared never-seen-before childhood snaps of her eldest child, which she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, on her official Instagram handle on Monday.
Kanye and Kim’s not-so-little girl turned 12 on Sunday, June 15, 2025.
The SKIMS fonder kicked off her heartfelt birthday homage with a throwback photo of herself holding the toddler North as they both posed for a camera.
In the other pictures, Kim did not include her former partner, showing the rare glimpses of North from her early childhood.
She scribbled a moving note to mark her daughter’s special day, "My baby North turns 12 years old today."
"We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard you were so small. It’s been the most special calling, being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs," the businesswoman concluded her post.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Kim Kardashian welcomed her first daughter, North West, on June 15, 2013, with ex-partner Kanye West.
In addition to North, the former couple is also parents to their three kids, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
The two, who parted ways in 2022 after exchanging marital vows in 2014, have been co-parenting their four kids after their high-profile split.
Despite the co-parenting agreement between the pair, Kim revealed in an old interview that she has been fulfilling a single-parent role for her kids, as Kanye was unable to spend quality time with the children.
"I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent," Kim said in Jay Shetty's podcast.