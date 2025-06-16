Entertainment

Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West

The SKIMS founder welcomed her eldest daughter, North West, with her ex-husband, Kanye

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West 

Kim Kardashian is celebrating the 12th birthday of her eldest daughter, North West, with a heartwarming tribute.

The mom-of-four shared never-seen-before childhood snaps of her eldest child, which she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, on her official Instagram handle on Monday.

Kanye and Kim’s not-so-little girl turned 12 on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The SKIMS fonder kicked off her heartfelt birthday homage with a throwback photo of herself holding the toddler North as they both posed for a camera. 

In the other pictures, Kim did not include her former partner, showing the rare glimpses of North from her early childhood.

She scribbled a moving note to mark her daughter’s special day, "My baby North turns 12 years old today."

"We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard you were so small. It’s been the most special calling, being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs," the businesswoman concluded her post.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline:  

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian welcomed her first daughter, North West, on June 15, 2013, with ex-partner Kanye West.

In addition to North, the former couple is also parents to their three kids, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

The two, who parted ways in 2022 after exchanging marital vows in 2014, have been co-parenting their four kids after their high-profile split.

Despite the co-parenting agreement between the pair, Kim revealed in an old interview that she has been fulfilling a single-parent role for her kids, as Kanye was unable to spend quality time with the children. 

"I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent," Kim said in Jay Shetty's podcast. 

Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber fuels mental health concerns after 'lashing out' at a friend
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer pays heartfelt tribute to her cherished one amid ongoing whirlwind romance with Nat Wolff
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Elijah Blue Allman has been on his sobriety journey for several years
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Hailie Jade pens adorable Father’s Day note for husband Evan McClintock but ignores her own father, Eminem
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shares intimate photo of ex husband Ben Affleck to celebrate Father's Day
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian pays emotional homage to husband Travis Barker on Father's Day
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
The disgraced rapper has been appearing in Manhattan courthouse for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
The 'Selena' actress honored her father, David Lopez, on International Father's Day celebrations
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, with late music producer René Angélil
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake is a doting father to two sons, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife, Jessica Biel