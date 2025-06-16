Bruce Willis’ daughter pens tearful Father’s Day note amid his dementia battle

Father’s Day proved to be “hard” for Bruce Willis’s daughter, Rumer Willis.
Opening up about a “deep ache” in her heart, the 36-year-old American actress shared a tear-jerking tribute on Instagram to mark this year’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15.
In the tribute, the Hostage actress expressed raw emotions as she reflected on the pain that she has been experiencing since her dad’s dementia diagnosis.
Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023. This type of dementia is a rare and progressive brain disorder that affects personality, behavior, and language.
“Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life. To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all,” penned Rumer.
She continued, “But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.”
The actress further expressed, “I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…”
Who is Rumer Willis?
Rumer Willis is an American actress and the eldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.