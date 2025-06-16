Entertainment

‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy gives birth to first child

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Charlie Murphy, who starred as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders, has finally given birth to her first child with her long-term partner Sam Yates.

She posted a picture of her newborn on Instagram, along with a sweet note to wish her partner on Father's Day.

The Obsession actress, 37, captioned the post, “Happy 1st Father's Day @samyates2020 So lucky.”

Last month, Charlie opened up about going through five “intense” rounds of IVF to get pregnant.

She told BBC, “I was happy obviously, but I did have to remind myself not to celebrate too much. Maybe it was PTSD of doing a few rounds of IVF. That was gruelling. It was so intense that I was welcoming all the symptoms that come with a pregnancy.”

The star added, "At the start I probably would have been very private about doing IVF, but I'm glad that people are talking about it now. Reaching out to other women that have been through it means you don't feel so alone."

Peaky Blinders upcoming movie:

Peaky Blinders upcoming movie, The Immortal Man, started filming in September 2024 and it will be distributed by Netflix.

Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham are set to reprise their roles in the new film.

