Priyanka Chopra brightens Nick Jonas’ day with adorable post: See

Priyanka Chopra painted her husband Nick Jonas’s day with joy by sharing a sweet tribute.
On the 2025 Father’s Day, the 42-year-old Indian actress and film producer made her American singer-songwriter and actor husband feel special by posting an adorable tribute to him.
Alongside a carousel of delightful photographs, PC penned, “He makes our dreams come true every day.. The light of our lives, we love you so much Gaga, Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best. @nickjonas.”
The photo collection opened with the first slide featuring a black-and-white image, showcasing an incredibly adorable family moment.
In the snap, the Bluff actress was captured from behind, holding her little girl, Malti Marie, in arms while Jonas placed headphones over their daughter’s ears.
The second shot featured the cute father-daughter duo enjoying music at what appeared to be preparation for some event.
In the third frame, the Jonas Brothers singer was seen cradling his darling daughter in a basket, while the fourth showed Chopra and Jonas at a party, captured in an intimate pose.
Meanwhile, the fifth and final slide featured Malti making Father’s Day cards for her dad, Nick Jonas.
When did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018.
How much age difference is between Priyanka and Nick?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have 10 years age gap.