'Lilo & Stitch' star David H. K. Bell dies at 57

David Hekili Kenui Bell portrayed the comical character of shaved ice man in the 2025's live action of 'Lilo & Stitch'

David Hekili Kenui Bell, best known for his beloved role in the 2025 live action of Lilo & Stitch, has passed away.

On Monday, June 16, David's sister confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post.

Along with several throwback clicks of the Hawaii Five-0 actor, his sister Jalene Kanani Bell penned, "It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father."

His sister noted that she had a hard time finding the right words for the announcement; however, "fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father's Day newsletter honouring the men in our lives."

Jalene Kanani Bell's tribute to her little brother David H. K. Bell

Sharing his legacy and personality, Jalene added, "While I didn't grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him."

"He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together," the social media post read.

Jalene also revealed that David bought the tickets for his family to go see 2025's Lilo & Stitch when he "made it to the big screen."

David Hekili Kenui Bell character in Lilo & Stitch 

In the 2025 hit film, which has already made more than $850 million at the box office since its release on May 22, he portrayed a beloved Hawaiian man, who comically drops his shaved ice dessert at the beach.

Notably, David Hekili Kenui Bell can next be seen in the upcoming action comedy, The Wrecking Crew, which is currently in post-production.

