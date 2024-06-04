Camila Cabello talks about her ‘family history, work ethics’ and more

Camila Cabello has opened up about her “family history and work ethics.”
The Havana hitmaker will be honored with the Global Impact award at the 2024 Billboard Latin Women in Music on June 9.
During a conversation with Billboard, Camila shares how she wants to change the world through her music and art.
She said, “Hopefully when I’m no longer here, I want the legacy I leave behind to make the world, somehow, more loving. There’s different ways of doing that, through art and music, and I always try to keep myself accountable.”
The Señorita crooner added, “I’m so proud of my family history, and proud of my work ethics, and any sort of strength or drive that I have is from hearing their stories. I really feel that I come from a family of (expletive) hustlers.”
Camila immigrated to Miami when she was six years old along with her father, Alejandro Cabello, and mother, Sinuhe Estrabao .
She continued, “My mom and dad never lost that, and even my grandparents. I feel that so much of that is carried in my bloodline. There’s something carried in our story that I feel makes me handle life and look at life in a different way.”
For the unversed, Camila is preparing to release her fourth studio album, CXOXO, on June 28.