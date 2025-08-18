Sophie Turner reveals true feelings on kissing her ‘GOT’ brother in new film

Sophie Turner has revealed her awkward feeling on kissing her onscreen Game of Thrones brother Kit Harington in a new film.
The 29-year-old actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week where she opened up about locking lips with Kit during filming for upcoming gothic horror movie The Dreadful, which is set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses.
Sophie, who is a producer on the film, shared that Kit was perfect to play the male lead and that’s why she sent him the script.
“'So, I sent the script to Kit and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I'd love to, but this is going to be really f***ing weird, Soph,’” she shared.
The ex-wife of Joe Jonas continued, “And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ Then I was reading [the script] and it's like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex…’ And then I'm like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’”
Sophie went on describe their first kissing scene as “vile” and called it “worst”.
“We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it's the first kissing scene, and we are both retching,” she added.
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner played the roles of brother and sister Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, respectively, in all eight seasons of GoT.
Now, the pair will appear as love interests in the upcoming film The Dreadful, which has yet to receive a release date.