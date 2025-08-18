Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren insist next James Bond should be male

Home / Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan, the former James Bond star, has echoed co-star Helen Mirren’s view that the iconic spy should continue to be portrayed by a man.

Amidst the ongoing debates about the future of the 007 franchise, the 72-year-old actor said that he is “excited to see the next man” take over the role after Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise.

“I'm so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character. I adore the world of James Bond,” Pierce said.

He further added, “It's been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving. And I'm just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: 'Show us what you’re going to do.”

Meanwhile Helen, who shares screen with him in the new Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club, also expressed similar thoughts.

“I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else,” she told SAGA.

Pierce Brosna has starred as the secret agent in four films between 1995 to 2002. 

The last Bond film was 2021's No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux.

