Zoë Kravitz declares 'no skips' on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Zoë Kravitz showed off her friendship with Taylor Swift as she revealed that she is among the few lucky individuals who have already heard the pop icon's album The Life of a Showgirl.
On Sunday, August 17, during an interview with Extra, The Batman actress admitted that she has "heard bits of" the highly anticipated album of the Mastermind crooner, which is set for release on October 3.
Accompanied by Austin Butler for the promotional appearance for their new film Caught Stealing, Zoë gushed about the album, noting, "It's fantastic, of course. No skips."
When the interviewer questioned her verdict, asking, "No skips? That's rare," she immediately responded, "For her, it’s not.""
Taylor revealed the album cover and the track list for The Life of a Showgirl during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.
In her podcast debut, the 14-time Grammy winner revealed that she worked on the new album while performing for her record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe.
Prior to this shoutout, Zoë made headlines for opening up about the LA wildfire and how Taylor provided her with accommodation at her own home.
Taylor Swift's and Zoë Kravitz's friendship blossomed in 2016 when the pair were spotted getting dinner in New York.