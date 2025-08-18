Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet split rumors

Kylie Jenner may be miles apart from Timothée Chalamet but their bond is stronger than ever!
Amid the swirling rumors that the duo has parted ways, The Kardashians alum shut down the speculation with a subtle move.
Recently, the Dune actor dropped the poster of his anticipated film Marty Supreme on his official Instagram account, sparking a buzz of excitement among fans.
Putting an end to the breakup rumors, Jenner liked Chalamet’s post.
Moreover, an insider close to the pair recently told PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming ‘Dune’ in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too,” adding, “She visited him in July.”
“But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime,” the tipster added.
They went on to note, “They’re making it work though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”
Chalamet’s upcoming sports adventure comedy-drama film Marty Supreme is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been in a romantic relationship since April 2023.