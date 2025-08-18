Home / Entertainment

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey eyes 'Spider-Man' role

Bella Ramsey receives second Emmy nomination for starring in 'The Last of Us' alongside Pedro Pascal


Bella Ramsey, known for her role Ellie in The Last of Us, has expressed interest to play Tom Holland role in the Spider-Man movies.

After landing 16 Emmy nominations for season two of The Last of Us, the series cast and creative team reflected on the emotional journey at HBO Max’s Nominee Celebration, on Sunday, August 17.

Pedro Pascal, Bella, Kaitlyn Dever, Joe Pantoliano and editor Timothy Good joined co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann at the event.

During the discussion, Bella was asked if she wanted to star in the next MCU movie.

The Game of Thrones alum replied, “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Bella revealed that among the Spider-Man films, she's only seen the one starring Andrew Garfield.

The young actress added, “It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago.”

On the work front, Bella has been nominated for an Emmy award for the second time, for starring in The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, the hit action series has earned 17 nominations at the prestigious award show.

