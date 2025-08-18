Hailey Bieber pouts as baby Jack plays in adorable pre-birthday photo

Hailey Bieber and Jack Blues are sharing playful mother-son moment!
On Sunday, August 17, the 28-year-old Rhode founder took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of beautiful photos from her recent life.
The photo dump featured Hailey’s mirror selfie, a short clip of herself as well as a video of a disco ball.
However, it was one photo in Hailey’s carousel that sent internet into a meltdown and it was none other than, her son Jack.
In the adorable photo, Hailey could be seen pouting as Jack placed his toes on her face, either side of her lips.
The little wore a cute yellow legging or a yellow onesie, while the supermodel rocked casual outfit.
Soon after Hailey’s poste, her friends and followers rushed to comment section to gush over the mother-son duo.
Khloé Kardashian simply dropped a white heart emoji in the comments section, while Simone Biles wrote, “YOU ARE WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE.”
Bella Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid also showered love on the post with a single red heart emoji.
"Hailey!!! These photos are so nice. Love jacks feet on your pretty face. Motherhood is the best," a fan penned.
While another added, "omg jack at the 8th slide."
Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed Jack in August 2024.