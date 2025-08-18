Sabrina Carpenter to electrify 2025 VMAs with power-packed performance

Sabrina Carpenter’s fans are buzzing with anticipation after an exciting update!
On Monday, August 18, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Manchild hitmaker is soon going to electrify the VMAs stage with her power-packed performance next month.
The performance will mark her second year in a row at the star-studded award show.
Notably, the Short n’ Sweet singer is nominated for eight VMAs, including Video of the Year for her recently-released track Manchild – single from her upcoming seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
Besides Carpenter, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, Sombr, and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake will also thrill fans with their high-voltage performances.
At the 2024 Video Music Awards, the Nonsense hitmaker set the stage ablaze with a medley of her three smash hit tracks – Please Please Please, Espresso, and Taste – from her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.
Fans reaction on Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming VMAs performance:
Taking to Instagram, Pop Base shared the exciting update with fans, who quickly expressed their thrill to witness Sabrina Carpenter taking over the 2025 VMAs stage.
“OH WE WILL BE WATCHING,” shared one.
A second commented, “viewership increased by 200%.”
“So excited to see Sabrina perform at the VMAs! She’s going to slay,” a third excitedly wrote.
Meanwhile, one of the fans dropped a wild theory, suggesting, “Theory- she will have taylor pop out randomly and debut their new song.”
When will the 2025 VMAs be held?
The 2025 MTV VMAs air live from New York's UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7, at 8 pm ET on CBS and MTV.
It will also be streamed on Paramount+.