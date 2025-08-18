Home / Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey'

The 'Quantico' actress has marked a major milestone in her acting career with a sweet tribute to her iconic film

Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on Kaminey
Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey' 

Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with a sweet shoutout to Kaminey, sparking fans to call for her Bollywood comeback.

On Sunday, August 17, the Love Again star turned to her Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from her 2009 film, which marked 16 years since its release last week.

With the clicks of her character Sweety Bhope and co-star Shahid Kapoor's role, Guddu, Priyanka recalls how she was offered the project while she was filming Dostana in Miami, Florida, with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

In the caption, she revealed that director Vishal Bhardwaj, whom she wanted to work with "forever," approached her due to her "commercial" image.


Priyanka added, "He said he'd like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, 'Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.'"

"He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part," the Baywatch actress noted.

Recalling her experience, she continued, "#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time on this set."

Notably, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in SSMB29, alongside SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, making fans excited for the first look.

You Might Like:

Sophie Turner reveals true feelings on kissing her ‘GOT’ brother in new film

Sophie Turner reveals true feelings on kissing her ‘GOT’ brother in new film
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner played the roles of brother and sister, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’

Martin Short lauds ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez

Martin Short lauds ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez
‘Only Murders in the Building’ season five starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin is set to premiere next month

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey eyes 'Spider-Man' role

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey eyes 'Spider-Man' role
Bella Ramsey receives second Emmy nomination for starring in 'The Last of Us' alongside Pedro Pascal

Hailey Bieber pouts as baby Jack plays in adorable pre-birthday photo

Hailey Bieber pouts as baby Jack plays in adorable pre-birthday photo
Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed Jack Blues in August last year

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren insist next James Bond should be male

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren insist next James Bond should be male
Pierce Brosnan joins costar Helen Mirren in calling for next James Bond to remain male

BLACKPINK comeback? YG Entertainment spill on album drop

BLACKPINK comeback? YG Entertainment spill on album drop
The headline-making K-pop girl group is currently on their world tour titled Deadline after a year-long hiatus

Justin Bieber to Kanye West: Top celebrity cancellations in last 5 years

Justin Bieber to Kanye West: Top celebrity cancellations in last 5 years
Top five high-profile celebrity cancellations that made headlines in the recent years

Pete Davidson reveals fallout with NBC Universal over 'Bupkis' cancellation

Pete Davidson reveals fallout with NBC Universal over 'Bupkis' cancellation
Pete Davidson admits getting 'in trouble' for cancelling NBC Universal show 'Bupkis'

Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman: Highest paid actors and their lowest rated films

Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman: Highest paid actors and their lowest rated films
Nicole Kidman’s ‘Trespass’ to Brad Pitt’s ‘Cool World’ top Hollywood stars whose high earnings didn’t guarantee box office success

Chris Hemsworth steps out of his 'comfort zone' for 'Limitless' show

Chris Hemsworth steps out of his 'comfort zone' for 'Limitless' show
Chris Hemsworth confesses drumming for Ed Sheeran was 'toughest' challenge he faced on 'Limitless' series

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys intimate Yacht getaway with Vittoria Ceretti in Spain

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys intimate Yacht getaway with Vittoria Ceretti in Spain
The 'Titanic' actor and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since past two years

Barbara Palvin breaks silence on life changing surgery

Barbara Palvin breaks silence on life changing surgery
Dylan Sprouse's wife Barbara Palvin gives health update after 'painful' hospitalization