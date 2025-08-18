Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey' 

Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with a sweet shoutout to Kaminey, sparking fans to call for her Bollywood comeback.
On Sunday, August 17, the Love Again star turned to her Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from her 2009 film, which marked 16 years since its release last week.
With the clicks of her character Sweety Bhope and co-star Shahid Kapoor's role, Guddu, Priyanka recalls how she was offered the project while she was filming Dostana in Miami, Florida, with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.
In the caption, she revealed that director Vishal Bhardwaj, whom she wanted to work with "forever," approached her due to her "commercial" image.
Priyanka added, "He said he'd like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, 'Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.'"
"He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part," the Baywatch actress noted.
Recalling her experience, she continued, "#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time on this set."
Notably, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in SSMB29, alongside SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, making fans excited for the first look.