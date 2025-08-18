Taylor Swift becomes Livvy Dunne’s guiding light in dating pro athlete

After inspiring millions of fans, Taylor Swift has now become an inspiration to social media star Livvy Dunne.
The 22-year-old American influencer, who is in a romantic relationship with Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, told Page Six that she looks up to the Eras Tour starlet as a guide to dating a pro athlete.
Dunne shared that Swift, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, serves as a guiding light for navigating romance in the public eye.
“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates,” stated the social media star.
She went on to explain that, apart from being in the limelight, maintaining a relationship with a professional athlete is quite difficult in itself, as they are always travelling.
Calling The Life of a Showgirl singer as a “trailblazer” and “savvy businesswoman,” Livvy Dunne gushed, “I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable. I love that.”
Livvy Dunne’s heartfelt comments come days after Taylor Swift made her podcast debut on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights show on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.