Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Courteney Cox after emotional confession

Jennifer Aniston is leaning on her best friend Courteney Cox after a heartbreaking confession.
Last week, The Morning Show actress opened up about the devastating sorrow she went through after her Friends co-star and pal, Matthew Perry’s tragic death nearly two years ago while speaking to Vanity Fair for its September 2025 cover.
To find comfort after the painful admission, Jennifer Aniston reunited with her and Perry’s mutual co-star and friend, Courteney Cox.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, August 17, the Scream starlet shared a two-slide post, featuring a selfie with Aniston.
The sweet selfie, taken by the We’re the Millers actress, featured her in a stunning deep-neck black shirt, while Cox posed alongside in a chic brown shirt.
In the second slide, Cox shared a photo featuring her brand Homecourt’s body wash beside Jennifer Aniston’s Lolavie shampoo and conditioner on a shelf.
“We look so cute next to each other….so do they,” she captioned.
Fans reaction:
Seeing the iconic on-and-off screen best friends reunite, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and quickly flooded the comments with their sweet reactions.
“Rachel and Monica!! I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH,” expressed one.
Another commented, “TWO ICONIC GIRLS.”
A third admired, “You both are iconic, like @lolavie & @homecourt.”
“They do make a great shower pair,” noted a fourth.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox portrayed the iconic roles of Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the ‘90s hit sitcom Friends.
Joining them in the cast were David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, and late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.