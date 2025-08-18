Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Courteney Cox after emotional confession

Courteney Cox reunites with Jennifer Aniston after ‘The Morning Show’ actress’s painful admission about Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Courteney Cox after emotional confession
Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Courteney Cox after emotional confession

Jennifer Aniston is leaning on her best friend Courteney Cox after a heartbreaking confession.

Last week, The Morning Show actress opened up about the devastating sorrow she went through after her Friends co-star and pal, Matthew Perry’s tragic death nearly two years ago while speaking to Vanity Fair for its September 2025 cover.

To find comfort after the painful admission, Jennifer Aniston reunited with her and Perry’s mutual co-star and friend, Courteney Cox.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, August 17, the Scream starlet shared a two-slide post, featuring a selfie with Aniston.

The sweet selfie, taken by the We’re the Millers actress, featured her in a stunning deep-neck black shirt, while Cox posed alongside in a chic brown shirt.

In the second slide, Cox shared a photo featuring her brand Homecourt’s body wash beside Jennifer Aniston’s Lolavie shampoo and conditioner on a shelf.

“We look so cute next to each other….so do they,” she captioned.

Fans reaction:

Seeing the iconic on-and-off screen best friends reunite, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and quickly flooded the comments with their sweet reactions.

“Rachel and Monica!! I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH,” expressed one.

Another commented, “TWO ICONIC GIRLS.”

A third admired, “You both are iconic, like @lolavie & @homecourt.”

“They do make a great shower pair,” noted a fourth.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox portrayed the iconic roles of Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the ‘90s hit sitcom Friends.

Joining them in the cast were David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, and late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.

You Might Like:

Sabrina Carpenter to electrify 2025 VMAs with power-packed performance

Sabrina Carpenter to electrify 2025 VMAs with power-packed performance
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer is set to bring unforgettable energy to MTV VMA’s 2025 with her electrifying performance

Zoë Kravitz declares 'no skips' on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Zoë Kravitz declares 'no skips' on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' singer announced her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' at the 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift becomes Livvy Dunne’s guiding light in dating pro athlete

Taylor Swift becomes Livvy Dunne’s guiding light in dating pro athlete
Social media star Livvy Dunne reveals how Taylor Swift inspires her in navigating romance with her pro athlete boyfriend

Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey'

Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey'
The 'Quantico' actress has marked a major milestone in her acting career with a sweet tribute to her iconic film

Sophie Turner reveals true feelings on kissing her ‘GOT’ brother in new film

Sophie Turner reveals true feelings on kissing her ‘GOT’ brother in new film
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner played the roles of brother and sister, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’

Martin Short lauds ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez

Martin Short lauds ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez
‘Only Murders in the Building’ season five starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin is set to premiere next month

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey eyes 'Spider-Man' role

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey eyes 'Spider-Man' role
Bella Ramsey receives second Emmy nomination for starring in 'The Last of Us' alongside Pedro Pascal

Hailey Bieber pouts as baby Jack plays in adorable pre-birthday photo

Hailey Bieber pouts as baby Jack plays in adorable pre-birthday photo
Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed Jack Blues in August last year

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren insist next James Bond should be male

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren insist next James Bond should be male
Pierce Brosnan joins costar Helen Mirren in calling for next James Bond to remain male

BLACKPINK comeback? YG Entertainment spill on album drop

BLACKPINK comeback? YG Entertainment spill on album drop
The headline-making K-pop girl group is currently on their world tour titled Deadline after a year-long hiatus

Justin Bieber to Kanye West: Top celebrity cancellations in last 5 years

Justin Bieber to Kanye West: Top celebrity cancellations in last 5 years
Top five high-profile celebrity cancellations that made headlines in the recent years

Pete Davidson reveals fallout with NBC Universal over 'Bupkis' cancellation

Pete Davidson reveals fallout with NBC Universal over 'Bupkis' cancellation
Pete Davidson admits getting 'in trouble' for cancelling NBC Universal show 'Bupkis'