Taylor Swift slays in bold, glitzy black on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ vinyl cover

Taylor Swift is rocking black like a diva!
On Monday, August 18, the Eras Tour hitmaker took to her official Instagram account to make a major announcement about her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
In the post, the Cruel Summer songstress announced the release of two new vinyl for the forthcoming album titled, The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection.
“The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours,” she captioned, adding, “Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.”
On the new cover, Swift slayed a bold, glitzy black look, channeling her inner diva and dark side.
The Lover crooner slipped into a sparkling, form-fitting bodysuit adorned with dark sequins, creating a glitzy effect. It also featured a high-cut, accentuating her toned legs and hips.
To elevate her look, Taylor Swift wore matching elbow-length gloves, also covered with shiny sequins, while her bold lips and smoky eyes added a dramatic flair.
The cover also featured a fragmented and mirrored background, reflecting the same photo of Swift in pieces.
Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl during her podcast debut on boyfriend Travis Kelce’e New Heights show last week.
The forthcoming album is slated to release on October 3, 2024.