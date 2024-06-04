Jeremy Renner refuses to return for 'Mission: Impossible' sequel due to THIS reason

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Jeremy Renner has disclosed that he turned down the opportunity to reprise his role as William Brandt in the third instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, standing firm in his refusal to let the filmmakers kill off his character.

While conversing at the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Avengers actor shared that he would not reprise the character of IMF agent William Brandt in the 2018 sequel Fallout.

“I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here!” Renner said.

He added, “If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right.”

“I yelled at [director Christopher McQuarrie],” the Wind River star said with a laugh.

Renner continued, “Dude, you’re not going to do this to me like that; you’re not going to do me wrong.”

In addition,after Rogue Nation, Jeremy Renner never went back to the Mission: Impossible franchise, though he recently told Collider that he would be willing to return.

