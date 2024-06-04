Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'

Alia Bhatt showered love on Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal as they become parents.
The Darlings star, who shares a close bond with the new father Varun, is truly ecstatic about it.
This Tuesday, the RRR star reposted Varun’s official arrival announcement of a baby girl on her Instagram stories along with a sweet message.
“Joy, joy and pure joy, Another little girl who is going to rule the world. Congratulations dearest Nat and VD,” she penned with dancing girl and balloon emojis.
Bhatt can relate to the happiness as she herself is a mother to a lil angel, Raha Kapoor.
Natasha Dalal has brought intense joy to the Dhawan family with the birth of a daughter.
During Dalal’s pregnancy days, Varun who was a guest at Karan Johar’s talk show titled Koffee with Karan had manifested he wanted to be a girl daddy.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a dreamy wedding affair in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February by posting a beautiful image in which the actor was seen caressing his wife’s baby bump.