Meghan Markle feels ‘sad’ on Princess Lilibet’s third birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Meghan Markle felt sorrow and sad over her daughter Princess Lilibet of Sussex's third birthday.

As per the report of OK magazine, a source shared that the Duchess of Sussex “doesn’t like being away from her children as she doesn’t want to miss a thing with them growing up so fast.”

The insider claimed, “With Lili turning three, it’s really got Meghan and Harry thinking about their future and how quickly the children are growing up. Meghan especially feels that her babies are no longer babies and like most mums, it makes her slightly sad and wistful that the baby years have come to an end.”

Meghan may be experiencing difficulties, making the transition from having newborns to having school-age children.

The parenting expert Amanda Jenner explained, “For many parents, it really is a mix of emotions when you think your children are growing up so fast; it can leave parents feeling anxious about how fast time is going but it is completely natural.”

She added, “It’s perfectly normal that Meghan is feeling that sudden sadness and it’s important to find the positive. This can also be a time for parents to find themselves again as a person.”

To note, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the second daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also has a son Prince Archie. 

