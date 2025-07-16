King Charles meets key figures after snubbing Prince William in major summit

King Charles III rubbed shoulders with bigwigs at St. James Palace after dealing a major blow to Prince William.
Just a day after King and his estranged son, Prince Harry's aides "secret" meeting in London made the headlines, the 76-year-old monarch dropped highlights of a huge reception at the Royal estate.
On Wednesday, July 16 Royal Family's official Instagram account dropped a delightful reel featuring Charles in high spirits as he welcomed "young people, youth organisations, government ministers and King’s Trust alumnus @IdrisElba for a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’s Palace" a day prior.
The caption alongside the video read, "During the Summit, His Majesty heard about key topics such as the importance of providing positive opportunities for young people impacted by youth violence in the UK."
It further revealed, "Since discussions at last year’s Summit, @KingsTrust have launched a Creative Futures programme, in partnership with the @ElbaHopeFoundation, which commits to inspiring young people through the arts and build their skills and confidence,"
"There was also an opportunity to hear more about the progress of Idris Elba’s anti-knife crime campaign, @dsyf which launched in 2024 and works to amplify the voices of communities most impacted by serious youth violence," it added.
This update from His Majesty came after William's close pal revealed that the future King and his wife Kate Middleton were "unware" of the "peace summit" which took place last week.
Not only that William was unaware no rep on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales was included in the meeting where Harry's chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines joined Charles’ communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to discuss potential reunion of father-son duo.