King Charles meets key figures after snubbing Prince William in major summit

King Charles meets key figures after snubbing Prince William in major summit


King Charles III rubbed shoulders with bigwigs at St. James Palace after dealing a major blow to Prince William.

Just a day after King and his estranged son, Prince Harry's aides "secret" meeting in London made the headlines, the 76-year-old monarch dropped highlights of a huge reception at the Royal estate.

On Wednesday, July 16 Royal Family's official Instagram account dropped a delightful reel featuring Charles in high spirits as he welcomed "young people, youth organisations, government ministers and King’s Trust alumnus @IdrisElba for a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’s Palace" a day prior.

The caption alongside the video read, "During the Summit, His Majesty heard about key topics such as the importance of providing positive opportunities for young people impacted by youth violence in the UK."

It further revealed, "Since discussions at last year’s Summit, @KingsTrust have launched a Creative Futures programme, in partnership with the @ElbaHopeFoundation, which commits to inspiring young people through the arts and build their skills and confidence,"

"There was also an opportunity to hear more about the progress of Idris Elba’s anti-knife crime campaign, @dsyf which launched in 2024 and works to amplify the voices of communities most impacted by serious youth violence," it added.

This update from His Majesty came after William's close pal revealed that the future King and his wife Kate Middleton were "unware" of the "peace summit" which took place last week.

Not only that William was unaware no rep on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales was included in the meeting where Harry's chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines joined Charles’ communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to discuss potential reunion of father-son duo.

Related
Read more : Royal

Kensington Palace aide breaks silence on King Charles, Harry 'peace' talk
Kensington Palace aide breaks silence on King Charles, Harry 'peace' talk
Prince William's close pal makes shocking revelation about King Charles, Prince Harry's aides meeting

Royal Family member embark on Japan trip for 2025 Expo Osaka
Royal Family member embark on Japan trip for 2025 Expo Osaka
Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie presided over his last economic mission to Osaka before his accession to the throne

Queen Camilla earns historic title never bestowed on any royal woman
Queen Camilla earns historic title never bestowed on any royal woman
Her Majesty surpasses Kate Middleton, Princess Anne as she will receive rare Royal title today at Devonport naval base in Plymouth

Queen Mary, King Frederik set to relocate after concluding extended vacations

Queen Mary, King Frederik set to relocate after concluding extended vacations
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are spending quality time abroad on their summer getaway

Princess Anne set to receive huge honour ahead of major milestone
Princess Anne set to receive huge honour ahead of major milestone
The Princess Royal will be awarded prestigious title at University of Huddersfield

Prince Harry receives heartfelt tribute during solo trip
Prince Harry receives heartfelt tribute during solo trip
Prince Harry ‘strengthened and renewed’ partnership during foreign trip without Meghan Markle

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan: 7 facts about the future king

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan: 7 facts about the future king
Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, is a fusion of tradition and modernity

Buckingham Palace shares surprising video amid Prince Harry foreign trip
Buckingham Palace shares surprising video amid Prince Harry foreign trip
The Duke of Sussex embarked on a solo trip without the Duchess of Sussex and his kids