British Royal children then vs now: A look at royal upbringing through the years

The royal kids are always in highlights as their upbringing has always been shrouded in traditions and strict values.
In early days, the life of royal children was defined by strict formality, rigid etiquettes but now it has shifted into a balance of modern and casual living approach.
Today’s royal children are growing up in a world vastly varied from their predecessors compared to the 19th and early 20th centuries, as then young royals were often raised by governesses and groomed to personify elegance, while now the scenario is different, the modern royal kids have more flexibility in their upbringing with hands-on parenting approach.
Their lives were thoughtfully planned with every gesture scrutinized, preparing them for their future royal roles.
Here’s a look at royal upbringing through the years
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, spent sheltered childhood, her life is focused on family and education.
She was not expected to become Queen, but the abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII placed her father on the throne as King George VI, which changed her destiny.
Queen Elizabeth received a home-based education, including constitutional history, French, and religion, under the supervision of her mother and governess, Marion Crawford.
King Charles
King Charles, born in November 14, 1948, is a first kid of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
He was the first heir to the throne of Britain to go to school, briefly attending a small pre-prep (Hill House) in Knightsbridge, London.
The now British Monarch received his education from the boarding school, which raised young men to be disciplined and self-reliant.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne, the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was born on August 15, 1950.
The Royal Princess was educated at Benenden School, and in her childhood she developed a keen interest in horsemanship.
Now, Princess Anne serves as the most hard-working royal as she has been consistently busy in a high number of official engagements and her unwavering dedication to royal duties.
Prince William
Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 in St Mary's Hospital, London, as the first child of Charles and Princess Diana.
Prince William received his education at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School and Eton College.
He got his Master of Arts degree in geography at the University of St Andrews where he met his wife, Catherine Middleton.
His childhood was based on a simple upbringing as his mother, Princess Diana, gave him hands-on, affectionate parenting style.
It is reported that the first royal to attend a non-traditional kindergarten and made outings to amusement parks and fast-food restaurants.
For his children, whom he shares with Princess Kate, William is following his mother’s footstep prioritizing a private, family-focused life.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry, who was born on September 15, 1984, got his education at private schools like his brother and father.
His academic life began from London's Jane Mynors' nursery school and the pre-preparatory Wetherby School.
After that he attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire and then admitted to Eton College.
The Duke of Sussex experienced the same affectionate upbringing by his mother Princess Diana.
Now his parenting style echoed his own childhood as he and his wife Meghan Markle have opted for a private life for their children, Archie and Lilibet, away from the intense media scrutiny.
Prince George
Prince George was born on July 22, 2013 and he is the eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose upbringing is a blend of old and new traditions.
He was raised with a firm focus on privacy and a hands-on approach.
Contrastingly with his father and grand-father, George attends a co-ed day school, a departure from the traditional boarding school route.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte, who is the second daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was born on May 2, 2015 in St Mary's Hospital, London.
Princess Kate and Prince William raised her with a hands-on approach to parenting, focusing on emotional well-being, and limited public exposure.
Charlotte attends the same co-ed school as her brothers.
She is often seen with her parents at public events and turned heads with her poised and confident presence.
Prince Louis
Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018 in St Mary's Hospital, London and is the third kid of the Future King and Queen of Britain.
His upbringing blends royal tradition with a modern, hands-on parenting approach in a mostly private setting.
He started his education at Lambrook School, a prestigious co-educational prep school near their Windsor home.
Louis has already garnered attention with his playful antics at events like Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee.