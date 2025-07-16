Royal Family shares sweet peeks into Queen Camilla’s visit to children’s hospice

King Charles has shared heartfelt glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Little Bridge House children's hospice in Barnstaple.
On Tuesday, July 15, the 77-year-old royal toured the hospice to commemorate the facility's 30th anniversary.
Now, the Royal Family took to their official Instagram handle to share the exclusive images from the event.
In the photos, the Queen Consort could be seen radiating joy as she met with staff members, volunteers and families who benefit from its services.
During the visit, the wife of King Charles explored various areas of the facility and spent valuable time with families in the games room.
Queen Camilla opted for an elegant royal blue, long-sleeved dress for the evening which she paired with matching bracelet and woven clutch bag.
“In Barnstaple, The Queen has joined staff, volunteers and families in celebrating the 30th anniversary of @ChildrensHospiceSW (CHSW) at Little Bridge House,” the palace wrote in the caption.
They further added, “CHSW Little Bridge House was the first of three hospices founded by Eddie and Jill Farwell to provide a peaceful and relaxing environment for babies, children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West of England.”
The visit marked as Queen Camilla’s first at the hospice since the death of co-founder Eddie Farwell earlier this year.