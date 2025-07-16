Lady Gabriella Windsor's ex reignites controversy with new royal claims

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s ex-boyfriend Aatish Taseer has reignited controversy with renewed claims.
As per GB News, Taseer repeated his claim that a member of the Royal Family once owned two black sheep called Venus and Serena, named after the iconic tennis-playing Williams sisters.
To note, Aatish Taseer and Lady Gabriella were in a relationship for three years during the early 2000s, after meeting as students at Brown and Amherst College.
In 2018, he wrote about their relationship at length in an explosive Vanity Fair article, which first included the allegation that Princess Michael of Kent, Gabriella's mother, owned the two black sheep named Venus and Serena.
While conversing at the Tell Me About Your Father podcast, Taseer reflected on his article, saying that he believed he was "extremely indiscreet", but that in the UK, there is "really no crime you can commit greater than that.”
Taseer shared that his continued closeness with Gabriella’s mother, Princess Michael of Kent, after the breakup, intensified the fallout.
He again alleged that Princess Michael had two black sheep at her Gloucestershire residence, claiming, "The English, it's wild like that because the upper classes are so, they live at such a tremendous remove from the country.”
The British-American writer added, "They really don't even know that, like, I mean, [King] Charles has a friend called Sooty. Yeah. Like, just a close friend.”
He noted, "So I think the Venus and Serena was just, it was just part of that, that kind of weird air of abstraction that exists around these people and how they're not even aware of how shocking or offensive that might be."
Reflecting on his relationship, he said, "After Ella and I broke up, it was one of those relationships that was purely romantic, and it didn't have a kind of friendship component.
Lady Gabriella's ex revealed, "But I was very, very close to Ella's mother, to Princess Michael and who I always think of as a kind of gay icon.”
Taseer, who was born in the UK but raised in India, is gearing up to release a novel based on his time spent around the Royal Family.