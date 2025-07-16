Princess Leonor runites with Infanta Sofia in tender family reunion


Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia shared a heartfelt moment during an emotional reunion that melted royal watchers’ hearts.

On Tuesday, the Spanish Princess had an emotional reunion with her family as she completed her naval training.

Clad in her formal white attire, Princess Leonor took part in the Royal Dispatches event, which represents the commissioning of new officers in Marin.

During an event, a proud moment was captured when King Felipe awarded Princess Leonor with the Grand Cross of Naval Merit.

Queen Letizia and the couple's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, applauded for Princess Leonore's major milestone.

Following honoring her with honour, the Spanish Monarch and Princess Leonor embraced each other tightly.

Queen Letizia, who looked elegant in a navy ruffled dress, appeared emotional as she wrapped her arms around Leonor for a hug.

Infanta Sofia was also emotionally charged while giving a hug to her big sister.

Leonor is awaiting orders from command; instead she has been promoted to 2nd-class midshipman, equivalent to 4th-class second lieutenant at the General Military Academy or the General Air Force Academy.

She is set to start her third and final year of her military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia.

Related
Read more : Royal

Royal Family member embark on Japan trip for 2025 Expo Osaka
Royal Family member embark on Japan trip for 2025 Expo Osaka
Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie presided over his last economic mission to Osaka before his accession to the throne

Queen Camilla earns historic title never bestowed on any royal woman
Queen Camilla earns historic title never bestowed on any royal woman
Her Majesty surpasses Kate Middleton, Princess Anne as she will receive rare Royal title today at Devonport naval base in Plymouth

Queen Mary, King Frederik set to relocate after concluding extended vacations

Queen Mary, King Frederik set to relocate after concluding extended vacations
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are spending quality time abroad on their summer getaway

Princess Anne set to receive huge honour ahead of major milestone
Princess Anne set to receive huge honour ahead of major milestone
The Princess Royal will be awarded prestigious title at University of Huddersfield

Prince Harry receives heartfelt tribute during solo trip
Prince Harry receives heartfelt tribute during solo trip
Prince Harry ‘strengthened and renewed’ partnership during foreign trip without Meghan Markle

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan: 7 facts about the future king

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan: 7 facts about the future king
Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, is a fusion of tradition and modernity

Buckingham Palace shares surprising video amid Prince Harry foreign trip
Buckingham Palace shares surprising video amid Prince Harry foreign trip
The Duke of Sussex embarked on a solo trip without the Duchess of Sussex and his kids

King Charles holds key reception as peace talks with Prince Harry continues
King Charles holds key reception as peace talks with Prince Harry continues
His Majesty has taken a significant step forward after initiating peace talks with his estranged son, Prince Harry