Princess Leonor runites with Infanta Sofia in tender family reunion

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia shared a heartfelt moment during an emotional reunion that melted royal watchers’ hearts.
On Tuesday, the Spanish Princess had an emotional reunion with her family as she completed her naval training.
Clad in her formal white attire, Princess Leonor took part in the Royal Dispatches event, which represents the commissioning of new officers in Marin.
During an event, a proud moment was captured when King Felipe awarded Princess Leonor with the Grand Cross of Naval Merit.
Queen Letizia and the couple's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, applauded for Princess Leonore's major milestone.
Following honoring her with honour, the Spanish Monarch and Princess Leonor embraced each other tightly.
Queen Letizia, who looked elegant in a navy ruffled dress, appeared emotional as she wrapped her arms around Leonor for a hug.
Infanta Sofia was also emotionally charged while giving a hug to her big sister.
Leonor is awaiting orders from command; instead she has been promoted to 2nd-class midshipman, equivalent to 4th-class second lieutenant at the General Military Academy or the General Air Force Academy.
She is set to start her third and final year of her military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia.