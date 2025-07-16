Prince Harry left Meghan Markle behind on risky Angola visit for shocking reason

Prince Harry is currently on the second day of his unannounced trip to the African country of Angola to walk across explosive landmine sites for his charity the Halo Trust.
However, the Duke of Sussex’ trip was solo as he was not joined by his beloved wife Meghan Markle, who stayed back in Montecito with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
According to a source, the reason behind the Duchess of Sussex’s notable absence was the risky nature of the trip as Prince Harry doesn’t compromise on his safety.
“The Duke won’t let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he’d allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines,” an insider told Daily Mail.
Prince Harry landed in the country's capital city of Luanda yesterday, July 15, where he stepped straight into a programme of events.
The duke met with Angola's president, João Lourenço, and other dignitaries for a discussion about the ongoing efforts to clear the war-torn country from unexploded landmines.
During the meeting, the father-of-two secured a three-year contract for The Halo Trust's de-mining efforts.
Angola was ravaged by a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002, but the country is still trying to uncover the millions of landmines buried across the countryside that still pose a threat to locals and wildlife.