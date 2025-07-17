Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana’s historic steps on solo trip


Prince Harry paid a poignant tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, by retracing her iconic footsteps through a former minefield.

During his solo trip to Angola this week, the Duke of Sussex has recreated his late mother, Princess Diana's famous photo from when she visited a minefield.

Mirroring his mother’s iconic 1997 visit, Harry stepped through the minefield in a similar manner, outfitted in casual attire and safety gear.

Diana's famous photo was also taken while she walked through the minefield.

Harry wore a tan shirt and jeans for the outing and was given a blue protective vest as he made his way through the minefield.

On his visit, Harry also spoke to families who lived near the minefield, warned the children to "stop, go back and tell your elders", in order to stop them from accidentally detonating any of the devices.

In a speech, he continued, "Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school. Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.”

Harry added, "The Angolan government's continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO's success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country."

To note, Harry has visited the country in the past, including back in 2019 when he visited Huambo.

