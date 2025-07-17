Prince William digs deep into damning report on Andrew’s royal role

Prince William is said to be taking a "forensic interest" in the bombshell report surrounding Prince Andrew.
As per new claims, the Prince of Wales examined new research that further reinforcing his ongoing concerns about the monarchy’s broad system of patronages.
The source suggested that William took a keen "forensic interest" in findings from the research body Giving Evidence.
The study focused on Prince Andrew’s departure and had a negligible financial toll on affiliated charities.
Mail reported that a source shared William considered this as potential evidence which was applicable to the wider royal patronage system.
Previously, it is reported that the Future King Of Britain preferred concentrating on selected causes where he can make a "tangible impact.”
Maintaining the long-standing practice of holding numerous patronages was never part of his plan.
The source told the outlet that the Prince believes the new evidence "could be applied across the board".
The traditional system appears to offer limited benefits beyond "garden party invitations, a visit once in a blue moon and the slight chance of an MBE", according to the source.
It is not clear yet whether these arrangements had any positive impact on charitable donations.
Giving Evidence analyzed 35 charities’ finances before and after Prince Andrew stepped down in 2019, following his controversial Epstein interview.
The study, titled "Prince Andrew's Charity Patronages: Analysis of the Effects on the Charities", was conducted by Caroline Fiennes.
She is founder of Giving Evidence, and Dr Clemens Jarnach, a data scientist and political sociologist.
The results left no room for doubt, "We find no evidence that Prince Andrew's patronage of charities helped the charities in terms of revenue: there was no discernible decline in their revenue when his patronage ended."
The report noted that "charities which want revenue may be wasting their time in seeking, securing and/or servicing a royal patron"
It is also suggested that his royal patronage gave "negligible" benefit to fundraising efforts.