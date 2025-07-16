King Charles delivers powerful speech on ‘devastating’ knife crime in UK

King Charles hosted a powerful summit on knife crime at St James's Palace along with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and actor Idris Elba.

During the summit, the attendees addressed the "devastating" issue that leaves many victim families "terrified".

The summit featured emotional testimonies from knife crime survivor Kyle Shaw-Tullin, a 23-year-old Royal Marine Commando and Team GB boxer who was stabbed in Oldham, Greater Manchester, when he was 17 years old.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, and members of the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime, which was established at Downing Street last year, were also in attendance.

Following the speech, the 76-year-old monarch delivered a significant speech in which he highlighted the importance of collective efforts to eradicate this issue from society.

"A wonderful old Irishman I knew years ago who said that two sheep's heads are always better than one,” Charles recalled a wise saying.

He continued, “And it's true if you bring more people together who are involved in the same sort of field, then there is a great deal more you can achieve.”

"So I'm enormously grateful to you all. I look forward very much to seeing the actual progress on the ground, which will make a huge difference to so many parents' lives, otherwise they're devastated by the terrifying result of violent knife crime,” the monarch added.

Moreover, Prime Minister Starmer announced the government would establish eight Young Futures Hubs in areas with high levels of knife crime, backed by an initial £2 million from the Treasury.

