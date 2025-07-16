King Charles presents special honor to Leona Lewis and Myleene Klass 

King Charles has honored X Factor winner Leona Lewis and singer Myleene Klass in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Leona has been made an OBE for services to music and charity while presenter and singer Myleene has received an MBE for services to women's health, miscarriage awareness and charity.
Following the ceremony, the Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into the prestigious event.
The carousel kicked off with a heartfelt photo of duo in which they could be seen posing with each other with their medals on the ground of castle.
While the next featured solo shots of Leona and Myleene as they took the honor from the 76-years-old monarch.
“A huge congratulations to everyone who received their honours from The King at today’s investiture at Windsor Castle,” the palace wrote in the caption.
They further added, “Amongst recipients were @LeonaLewis, who has been awarded an OBE for services to music, and @MyleeneKlass, who has been awarded an MBE for services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness, and charity.”
Leona Lewis won the third series of The X Factor in 2006 and alter dropped several hits like Bleeding Love, Run and Better In Time.
She also works with a number of Charity organisations including the Prince's Trust, the Teenage Cancer Trust and WWF.
Meanwhile, Myleene is an ambassador for the pregnancy and baby charity Tommy and she has campaigned for paid bereavement leave to be extended to those who experience a miscarriage.