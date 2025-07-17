Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday

Queen Camilla observed an eventful visit to HM Naval Base Devonport, where she received the honour of becoming the first female to be appointed as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom.
On Wednesday, July 16, the queen secured the milestone a day before her 78th birthday, which was also shared by Buckingham Palace on their official Instagram account.
With a carousel of clicks from the evening, the social media post was captioned, "The Royal Navy have appointed The Queen as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom at a ceremony on HMS Astute to mark the end of the Submarine’s first commission."
During her visit to a rainy base, the queen received a pennant from the head of the Submarine Service, Rear Admiral Andy Perks.
She spent around 90 minutes in the naval base, initially by the waterside for a ceremony celebrating the end of the first chapter of HMS Astute's career.
First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins RM, said the historic appointment would "further enhance Her Majesty’s relationship with the Service."
After the formal ceremonies involving HMS Astute, the group moved to the HMS Drake's ground, where they enjoyed a garden party.
Her Majesty chatted with the crew and their families about Astute's deeds, as well as the impact submarine patrols have both on those who serve and on their loved ones left behind.
Hours after making history, Queen Camilla also received a heartfelt gesture from the Palace as they released a charming click of the Royal at her private home in Wiltshire, on the eve of her birthday.