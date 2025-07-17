Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday

Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday
Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday

Queen Camilla observed an eventful visit to HM Naval Base Devonport, where she received the honour of becoming the first female to be appointed as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, July 16, the queen secured the milestone a day before her 78th birthday, which was also shared by Buckingham Palace on their official Instagram account.

With a carousel of clicks from the evening, the social media post was captioned, "The Royal Navy have appointed The Queen as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom at a ceremony on HMS Astute to mark the end of the Submarine’s first commission."


During her visit to a rainy base, the queen received a pennant from the head of the Submarine Service, Rear Admiral Andy Perks.

She spent around 90 minutes in the naval base, initially by the waterside for a ceremony celebrating the end of the first chapter of HMS Astute's career.

First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins RM, said the historic appointment would "further enhance Her Majesty’s relationship with the Service."

After the formal ceremonies involving HMS Astute, the group moved to the HMS Drake's ground, where they enjoyed a garden party.

Her Majesty chatted with the crew and their families about Astute's deeds, as well as the impact submarine patrols have both on those who serve and on their loved ones left behind.

Hours after making history, Queen Camilla also received a heartfelt gesture from the Palace as they released a charming click of the Royal at her private home in Wiltshire, on the eve of her birthday.

Related
Read more : Royal

Lady Gabriella Windsor's ex reignites controversy with new royal claims
Lady Gabriella Windsor's ex reignites controversy with new royal claims
Lady Gabriella Windsor's ex repeated his claim about a Royal Family member

King Charles presents special honor to Leona Lewis and Myleene Klass

King Charles presents special honor to Leona Lewis and Myleene Klass
The 776-year-old monarch honors 'X Factor' winner Leona Lewis and singer Myleene Klass at Windsor Castle

King Charles meets key figures after snubbing Prince William in major summit
King Charles meets key figures after snubbing Prince William in major summit
Royal Family shares highlights from King Charles key meeting with renowned figures

Princess Leonor reunites with Infanta Sofia in tender family reunion

Princess Leonor reunites with Infanta Sofia in tender family reunion
The Spanish Princess had an emotional reunion with her family after receiving honour from King Felipe

Prince Harry left Meghan Markle behind on risky Angola visit for shocking reason
Prince Harry left Meghan Markle behind on risky Angola visit for shocking reason
Prince Harry landed in the Angola on Tuesday, July 15, to support a landmine clearing charity

British Royal children then vs now: A look at royal upbringing through the years
British Royal children then vs now: A look at royal upbringing through the years
Here’s a look at royal upbringing through the years from Queen Elizabeth to Prince Louis

King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla's record breaking milestone

King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla's record breaking milestone
Queen Camilla has created new royal history with her pious honorary tittle

Kensington Palace aide breaks silence on King Charles, Harry 'peace' talk
Kensington Palace aide breaks silence on King Charles, Harry 'peace' talk
Prince William's close pal makes shocking revelation about King Charles, Prince Harry's aides meeting