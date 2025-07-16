King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla's record breaking milestone 

Proud husband, King Charles III, has broken his silence after his life partner, Queen Camilla, achieved a major milestone in royal history.
On Wednesday, July 16, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share an unseen glimpse of a recent occasion that took place at James Palace.
His Majesty hosted a warm welcome for the International Indian cricket team at the grounds of the Palace on Tuesday, July 15.
"#TeamIndia meets His Majesty in London! P.S. Idris Elba stopped by to say hello," they stated the caption.
According to media reports, the Indian team arrived to meet His Majesty on the same day when he hosted a prestigious youth summit inside the Palace.
During the event, the King discussed the development of the youth organisations and analysed the yearly progress of the foundations.
Popular actor and Philanthropist Idris Elba was also in attendance at the occasion as he was notably visible in the footage, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.
It is important to mention that the update from King Charles III comes after his wife, Queen Camilla, left behind the royal women, including his hardest-working royal and sister, Princess Anne, and the future Queen, Kate Middleton, with her new military title.
The First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff of HMS, Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, appointed the 77-year-old monarch as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom, which was not received by any royal woman in history.