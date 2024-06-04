Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting ‘Home for the Holidays’

Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster reflect on their experience after working in Home for the Holidays.
During a recent Actor on Actor segment of Variety, Robert asked Jodie if she remembers his rehearsals for the movie.
He asked, “Dylan McDermott and I were misbehaving during the rehearsal process [of “Home for the Holidays”], you got momentarily irate, because we were so out of control that it was louder than the rehearsal itself. Do you remember putting us in check?
The filmmaker replied, “I don’t. But I was used to working with children, so that’s something I do well. I say to them, “If you move, I’m going to step on your foot really hard.”
Later on in the conversation, the Avengers star recalled not getting a “screen time” with the Taxi Driver starlet.
Robert shared, “I remember what a singular experience I had with you as a director. I didn’t get any screen time with you. And “Home for the Holidays” has become one of these films that everybody watches at Thanksgiving. Maybe you had a sense that it would be something that so many folks would relate to.
Jodie explained that she was 30-year old at that time and she had “had ambivalent feelings about Thanksgiving.”
Jodie’s Home for the Holidays accumulated 22.1 million USD at the box office.