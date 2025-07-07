Ed Sheeran roasts his 'creepy' wax statue: Watch

Ed Sheeran didn’t hold back his opinion on a new wax figure made in his likeness, calling it downright "creepy."
The Photograph singer took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share his reaction as he unveiled his wax statue at the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany.
He shared a video of himself featuring his wax statue, along with a caption, "I appreciate the effort on this waxwork, but it's creepy af, let's be honest."
Soon after he dropped the joyful snippet the fans rushed to the comment section to second with the Shape Of You singer’s opinion about his wax-work.
One fan wrote, “No Ed. You're a very handsome man, but this wax figure looks 0% like you.”
Another noted, “s a person from hamburg, i apologise for this, it doesn’t look like you at all.”
The third commented, “Sorry but not even the height is the same, you're taller, btw, we've waited for this side quest for year.”
While another quipped, “It’s like when you don’t have enough budget to create your own sims version.”
To note, the Ed Sheeran wax figure was unveiled in July 2023 at the Panoptikum Hamburg wax museum in Germany.
His wax figure sports a black T-shirt, jeans, red sneakers and has a guitar over its shoulders. It also has Sheeran's signature shaggy, red hair and short beard.