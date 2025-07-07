Ed Sheeran roasts his 'creepy' wax statue: Watch


Ed Sheeran didn’t hold back his opinion on a new wax figure made in his likeness, calling it downright "creepy."

The Photograph singer took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share his reaction as he unveiled his wax statue at the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany.

He shared a video of himself featuring his wax statue, along with a caption, "I appreciate the effort on this waxwork, but it's creepy af, let's be honest."

Soon after he dropped the joyful snippet the fans rushed to the comment section to second with the Shape Of You singer’s opinion about his wax-work.

One fan wrote, “No Ed. You're a very handsome man, but this wax figure looks 0% like you.”

Another noted, “s a person from hamburg, i apologise for this, it doesn’t look like you at all.”

The third commented, “Sorry but not even the height is the same, you're taller, btw, we've waited for this side quest for year.”

While another quipped, “It’s like when you don’t have enough budget to create your own sims version.”

To note, the Ed Sheeran wax figure was unveiled in July 2023 at the Panoptikum Hamburg wax museum in Germany.

His wax figure sports a black T-shirt, jeans, red sneakers and has a guitar over its shoulders. It also has Sheeran's signature shaggy, red hair and short beard.

Read more : Entertainment
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating buzz with Wimbledon outing
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating buzz with Wimbledon outing
'Spider-man' star and the 'Top Gun' starlet arrived at London’s All England Tennis and Croquet Club in matching outfits
Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns
Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns
'Peaches' singer dropped an adorable snippet of him playing with his 11-month old son
Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims
Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims
Charli XCX delivered an electrifying performance at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 last weekend
Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day
Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day
Mel B tied the knot with her longtime fiancé, Rory McPhee, during an intimate wedding ceremony in London
'Diddy', ex girlfriend Cassie face new lawsuit after male escort's fresh claims
'Diddy', ex girlfriend Cassie face new lawsuit after male escort's fresh claims
‘Diddy’ was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and found guilty on two lesser charges
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has a close bond with her mother-in-law
'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips
'Superman' star David Corenswet reveals Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin offer no tips
David Corenswet discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for his role in 'Superman'
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn is an elder brother of three siblings, brothers Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister Harper Seven
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
Caitlyn Jenner speaks out in first appearance after Sophia Hutchins’ death
The ‘I Am Cait’ alum breaks silence in first spotting after the tragic death of her manager Sophia Hutchins
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans worried with dramatic fall at London show
Sabrina Carpet almost broke her bone after falling onstage during London concert
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with high school band
Ed Sheeran is currently busy with super successful +-=÷× tour
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Drake roasted by fans after calling out fake friends in ‘What Did I Miss?’
Fans ridicule Drake after he targeted disloyal friends in new track ‘What Did I Miss?’ following feud with Kendrick Lamar