Shakira wins hearts with hefty donation for Texas flood victims

  • By Web Desk
Shakira has won the heart of thousands of people with her kind gesture.

On Sunday, July 6, the Hips Don't Lie crooner announced that she will donate a portion of the proceeds from her latest concert to the flooding victims and families.

Shakira took to X, sharing the delightful news with her fans.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer penned, “Dear San Antonio, our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas. We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.”

She further requested her fans to join her for donation, “If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated.”

Fans applauded her compassionate act for the flood victims, flooding the comment section with messages of support.

A fan wrote on X, “Praying for those affected by the flooding in Texas. People here in east Tennessee and WNC are still recovering from Helene. The world needs more kindhearted people like you.”

Another praised the Grammy winner, “You are a wonderful person, an angel of goodness for the world. I am proud of you Shakira.”

As per Reuters, severe flash flooding hit Texas Hill Country over the holiday weekend, resulting in at least 70 fatalities as the Guadalupe River burst its banks amid intense and rapid rainfall.

