Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives standing ovation from inmates after verdict

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs received a standing ovation from fellow inmates upon his return to prison.
On Wednesday, July 2, the music mogul, 55, was officially acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told PEOPLE that Combs’ fellow inmates gave him a standing ovation after he was acquitted of the most serious charges against him.
The attorney shared, “They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government. He’s doing okay,” adding that the rapper “realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.”
“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up,” Agnifilo added.
Combs, who has been in jail since September 2024, was denied bail by Judge Arun Subramanian during the latest hearing. He has to remain in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his court appearance.
For those unaware, the rapper has been facing serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.
To note, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.