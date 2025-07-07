Sid Wilson proposes to Kelly Osbourne at her dad's final Black Sabbath Show

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have taken a major step forward in their romantic relationship!
The rock star proposed to Kelly during her dad Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park over the weekend.
In the viral video, the Slipknot frontman could be seen grabbing his now-fiancée's attention as he made heartfelt confession, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world."
Mid-proposal, the British singer's dad interjected,"F--- off, you're not marrying my daughter," earning a laugh from the group present in the room.
Sid continued his emotional speech, noting, "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?"
Looking around in shock, Kelly then nodded her head, indicating a positive response before embracing Wilson in a long hug as friends and family, including mom Sharon Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne, cheered them on.
The social media post, which garnered attention online, was captioned, "Oh and this happened yesterday!"
Kelly and Sid's friendship first began in 1999, when Wilson's band was touring with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents.
They officially began dating in January 2022, and later the same year, they welcomed a baby boy named Sidney.