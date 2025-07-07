Lily Collins brings summer flair to 2025 Wimbledon in chic airy dress

It was a perfect summer day for Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell!

The Emily in Paris starlet, who is currently filming for the show’s anticipated fifth season, graced 2025 Wimbledon in a chic breezy dress alongside her film director and screenwriter husband.

In her new Instagram post shared on Sunday, July 6, the 36-year-old American actress dropped a gallery of photos from the prestigious event.

“Front row action for our first ever @wimbledon cheering on @carlitosalcarazz! Truly amazing to witness this level of talent on the court. Thanks for having us @emirates. What a special experience and what an incredible match that was!…,” she stated in the caption.

For her appearance, the Inheritance actress rocked a chic, airy dress that brought the perfect touch of summer flair to the event.

She turned heads in a blue-and-white striped dress adorned with a vivid bodice featuring four colorful birds.

Wearing minimal jewelry to accentuate her look, Lily Collins rocked a sleek bob, effortlessly channeling her inner Emily Cooper.

Meanwhile, her husband Charlie McDowell donned a casual look that included a white t-shirt layered with a thick blue-and-white striped shirt and paired with maroon pants.

He completed his look with a black cap and matching shoes.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot on September 4, 2021, at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

