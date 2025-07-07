Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom enjoy family trip in Italy days after comfirming split

Katy Perry turned heads in a stunning black bikini during an Italy getaway just days after confirming her breakup with Orlando Bloom.
On Sunday, July 6, the pop star was spotted on a yacht in Capri, along with her ex-partner, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and daughter, Daisy Dove.
The Firework crooner put on a relaxed demeanoras she shared some laughs with Canadian talent agent Michael Kives, who was also onboard along with tech businessman Ben Schwerin.
For the yacht trip, Katy was slipped into a revealing triangle top and matching bottoms, which she paired with some sunnies.
The former couple confirmed their breakup last week, after their split rumors and their relationship status became the talk of the town.
Moreover, Katy and Orlando were first romantically linked in 2016 and exchanged rings three years later on Valentine's Day.
They went on to welcome their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
Their rep shared with the press that the pair will now shift their relationship to focus on coparenting, noting, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
This outing came amid Katy Perry's break from her Lifetimes tour, where she broke down in tears on stage during the Australian leg.