Justin Bieber’s cuddle photos spark buzz: Hailey Bieber or mystery woman?

  • By Sidra Khan
Amid swirling rumors of marital troubles, Justin Bieber’s cozy photos have sparked mystery over the woman beside him.

On Sunday, July 6, the 31-year-old Canadian singer turned to Instagram to share a four-slide post featuring snaps of him lovingly hugging a woman.

The pictures showed the Sorry hitmaker and the woman sitting in opposite directions as they cuddled on what appeared to be a rooftop alongside a scenic coastal area, with a breathtaking sunset in the background.

Alongside the carousel, he penned, “My forever n always,” followed by a string of two heart emojis.

While many fans were convinced that the woman Justin was cuddling with was his wife Hailey Bieber, others argued that it was someone else.

Fans debate on the photos:

Speculating that the woman was not Hailey Bieber, a fan commented, “Hmm this ain’t your wife tho,” wrote one, while another insisted, “That most definitely is not Hailey yall.”

“That doesn't look like Hailey to me. Is that just me?” added a third.

Others confidently claimed, “Thats his mother guys,” and “Justin’s mom.”

Meanwhile, some curiously asked, “Who is that woman?” and “Wtf !!who is she???”

“That's not Hailey. that's his mom,” one more chimed in.

For those unaware, Justin Bieber tied the knot to Hailey Bieber in 2018 and together the couple shares a child, son Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August 2024.

