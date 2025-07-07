Dakota Johnson receives award at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Dakota Johnson received big honour at the 2025 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
On Saturday evening, July 5, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was presented with the President’s Award at the star-studded event, which was held at the Spa Hotel Thermal in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.
Dakota looked gorgeous in a classic strapless black dress with emerald and diamond jewellery.
During a round table discussion at the film festival, she opened up about the reason for attending film festival.
As per THR, the Madame Web actress said, “I love coming to film festivals, just because everyone loves movies so much, and it feels like a magical little bubble in a world full of chaos and pain. I think art can really reach people, and so, … festivals in places like this make me feel inspired and hopeful.”
She added, “I hope these are films that ignite fire in people’s hearts and minds about love and how we treat each other and what we want for ourselves. It’s really hard to make movies right now and to get people to believe in what you want to say. I don’t think movies will save the world but I do think it’s nice to have them around.”
On the work front, Dakota Johnson was recently seen in Materialists.