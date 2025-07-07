A$AP Rocky proves he's husband material amid Rihanna's third pregnancy

A$AP Rocky has been giving princess treatment to girlfriend Rihanna amid her third pregnancy.
At the 2025 Met Gala, the Diamonds singer announced that she was expecting baby number three with the rapper.
A source told PEOPLE, "Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three. They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents."
Rocky, 36, "has been incredibly attentive and nurturing throughout this pregnancy. He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot, changing diapers, doing bedtime routines, and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest. He’s completely tuned into her needs."
The musician always to shows up for Rihanna, whether it’s bringing her late night cravings when she’s in the mood or creating little ways for her to unwind.
He also reportedly takes care of household chores, runs her baths, and gives her foot massages, so she doesn't have to exert herself.
"Rocky is Rihanna’s biggest cheerleader. He always makes her laugh, he keeps things light and full of love. They both prioritize their family time above everything and it’s clear this is what matters most to them,” the insider added.
To note, the lovebirds already share two kids; RZA, 3, and Riot, 23 months.