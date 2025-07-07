A$AP Rocky proves he's husband material amid Rihanna's third pregnancy

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
A$AP Rocky proves hes husband material amid Rihannas third pregnancy
A$AP Rocky proves he's husband material amid Rihanna's third pregnancy

A$AP Rocky has been giving princess treatment to girlfriend Rihanna amid her third pregnancy.

At the 2025 Met Gala, the Diamonds singer announced that she was expecting baby number three with the rapper.

A source told PEOPLE, "Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three. They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents."

Rocky, 36, "has been incredibly attentive and nurturing throughout this pregnancy. He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot, changing diapers, doing bedtime routines, and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest. He’s completely tuned into her needs."

The musician always to shows up for Rihanna, whether it’s bringing her late night cravings when she’s in the mood or creating little ways for her to unwind.

He also reportedly takes care of household chores, runs her baths, and gives her foot massages, so she doesn't have to exert herself.

"Rocky is Rihanna’s biggest cheerleader. He always makes her laugh, he keeps things light and full of love. They both prioritize their family time above everything and it’s clear this is what matters most to them,” the insider added.

To note, the lovebirds already share two kids; RZA, 3, and Riot, 23 months.

Read more : Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter shares exclusive glimpses from her vibrant Hyde Park show
Sabrina Carpenter shares exclusive glimpses from her vibrant Hyde Park show
The ‘Manchild’ songstress leaves fans in awe with stunning visuals from her electrifying 2025 BST Festival concert
Cameron Boyce 6th death anniversary: 'Descendants' costars honor the late star
Cameron Boyce 6th death anniversary: 'Descendants' costars honor the late star
The Disney child star Cameron Boyce is best known for his role in 'Descendants' starring Dove Cameron
Lizzo promotes her brand in perfect summer style with iconic film dialogue
Lizzo promotes her brand in perfect summer style with iconic film dialogue
The Grammy-winner Lizzo stuns in red swimwear days after sharing the truth about her weight loss journey
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom enjoy family trip in Italy days after confirming split
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom enjoy family trip in Italy days after confirming split
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have shifted their focus to their daughter, Daisy Dove, after breaking up
Sid Wilson proposes to Kelly Osbourne at her dad's final Black Sabbath Show
Sid Wilson proposes to Kelly Osbourne at her dad's final Black Sabbath Show
The Slipknot frontman Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne welcome a son together in 2022
Ed Sheeran roasts his 'creepy' wax statue: Watch
Ed Sheeran roasts his 'creepy' wax statue: Watch
'Photograph' singer unveiled his wax statue at the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating buzz with Wimbledon outing
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating buzz with Wimbledon outing
'Spider-man' star and the 'Top Gun' starlet arrived at London’s All England Tennis and Croquet Club in matching outfits
Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns
Justin Bieber radiates happiness with son Jack amid health concerns
'Peaches' singer dropped an adorable snippet of him playing with his 11-month old son
Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims
Charli XCX paid THIS paycheck for Glastonbury gig despite ‘autotuned’ claims
Charli XCX delivered an electrifying performance at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 last weekend
Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day
Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day
Mel B tied the knot with her longtime fiancé, Rory McPhee, during an intimate wedding ceremony in London
'Diddy', ex girlfriend Cassie face new lawsuit after male escort's fresh claims
'Diddy', ex girlfriend Cassie face new lawsuit after male escort's fresh claims
‘Diddy’ was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and found guilty on two lesser charges
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry
Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has a close bond with her mother-in-law