Lizzo promotes her brand in perfect summer style with iconic film dialogue

Lizzo dazzled in red during the weekend as she promoted her brand, Yitty's, new swimwear.

On Saturday, July 5, the Truth Hurts crooner turned to her Instagram account to share a clip as she enjoyed poolside.

In the playful social media post, Lizzo could be seen sitting by the pool as she quoted Jennifer Coolidge's iconic lines from 2003's classic Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

"Happy 5th of July," the singer said as she donned a shimmering red swimsuit, which complemented her stunning blonde locks.

Gushing about her brand, Lizzo added, "This Yitty swimsuit makes me want a hot dog real bad."

According to Yitty's website, Lizzo's Shaping Swim Luxe Waist Cinching one-piece suit has a price tag of $99.95; however, it is available at $19.00 for a limited time.

The gorgeous garment is also available in the shades of white, black, and blue.

"Put some @yitty on yo ______!" she teased in the caption.

Lizzo's Instagram video came amid her public weight loss journey.

In January 2025, the 37-year-old singer excitedly announced that she had achieved her "weight release goal" as she shared a picture that showed she had lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and lost 16% of her body fat since January 2023.

She also admitted Ozempic use on the Just Trish Podcast, revealing that the injections "Works because you eat less food. It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter, it’s the same."

Notably, Lizzo was also featured on the cover of Women's Health, where she opened up about her physical health and her diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

