Cameron Boyce 6th death anniversary: 'Descendants' costars honor the late star

Descendants stars have paid heartfelt homage to Cameron Boyce, who passed away at the age of 20 due to a seizure six years ago.
On Sunday, July 6, the death anniversary of the Grown Ups actor, his costars – Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, and Sofia Carson – remembered the young actor in their own way.
Turning to her Instagram account, Sofia, who played Evie in the franchise, shared a black and white throwback click of herself, Cameron, Stewart and Dove Cameron, which she captioned, "Our Angel. Forever."
Booboo Stewart reposted the Purple Hearts starlet's social media post while Sarah reshared an old Instagram post of herself and Cameron from 2014.
The 29-year-old actress paired the adorable click with a note, which read, "On a BC ferry headed to Victoria to shoot more of Descendants. Life is good. Miss you Cam."
Cameron, who died due to a seizure related to his epilepsy diagnosis, was an actor best known for his roles on Disney Channels.
In the Descendants series, he played Cruella de Vil's son and also starred in Jessie, which ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel.
He started his acting career quite young and appeared in the 2008 horror film Mirrors alongside Kiefer Sutherland when he was just nine years old.
Back in 2023, Cameron's parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, opened up about their son's death on Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner's podcast The Squeeze.
"There's so much stuff that we didn't know before he died," Libby said, as Victor added that the condition Cameron died from, SUDEP [sudden unexpected death in epilepsy patients], was something they were unfamiliar with.
The parents eventually started The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims at educating the public about seizures and epilepsy.