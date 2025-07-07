Sabrina Carpenter shares exclusive glimpses from her vibrant Hyde Park show

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter is back on stage with a bang!

Two months after stunning fans with her electrifying performances in Sweden’s Stockholm, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter once again set the stage ablaze with her thrilling concert.

The beautiful songstress thrilled her ardent fans with two power-packed shows at London’s Hyde Park, which were part of both Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour and the 2025 British Summer Time (BST) Festival.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 6, the Espresso hitmaker shared a vibrant carousel of exclusive photos from the concert, garnering her immense love and praises from her admirers.

“NIGHT 1 HYDE PARK. magical and unbelievable. 65,000 of your beautiful faces and we get the privilege of doing it all again tonight!! See you soon i love you,” read the caption.

The gallery opened with a sizzling photo of the Manchild songstress sitting on a bed on stage, striking a sultry pose, which was followed by a shot of her in a sparkling red collared bodycon adorned with her name in silver glitter.

In the third frame, Sabrina Carpenter shared a stunning visual captured from behind as she performed, while a massive crowd lit up the stadium with phone flashlights, making it look like a sea of stars.

Next in the carousel was a snap of the Taste singer’s electrified fans, as they screamed and laughed excitedly during the concert.

As the slides progressed, the carousel featured several more vibrant and stunning glimpses from the unforgettable BST show.

