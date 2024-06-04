Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after ‘Silverado’ success

Kevin Costner has explained why he turned down big movies after the success of Silverado.
After the success of the 1985 movie, Orion Studios gave many big movie opportunities to Kevin but he turned down all of them.
During a dialogue on Armchair Expert podcast, the Yellowstone star shared that he wanted his "career to be about something at some point,” adding that those movies were not a good “fit for him.”
Kevin added, “All this back work I had been doing about who's turning down what…constantly reading on my own, I found this movie called ‘Finish with Engines. I said I read the script, I'd do this.”
He continued, “It was at Warner Brothers. It was in turn around, so they said, ‘Okay we’ll do that with you,' and there was no way out. They changed the title, but I knew how it read. It matched up with a sensibility that I had. So after that, then ‘The Untouchables’ happened."
Later on, he starred in big hit films like Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard and Dances with Wolves.